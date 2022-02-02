Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of Argan worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Argan by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,399,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,903,000 after acquiring an additional 177,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Argan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 827,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,528,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 427,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 91,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Argan by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $596.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.53. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.87.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

