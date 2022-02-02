Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

