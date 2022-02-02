Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO stock opened at $220.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $139.90 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.41.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

