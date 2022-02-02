Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $100.49 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

