Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,264,000 after acquiring an additional 76,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after purchasing an additional 188,343 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,449 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,717,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $134.24 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

