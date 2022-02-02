Arizona State Retirement System Sells 203 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $205.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.45 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.62%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

