Arizona State Retirement System Sells 856 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 85.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

