Arizona State Retirement System Sells 888 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $2,815,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.