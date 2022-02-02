Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Up 15.2%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price shot up 15.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. 62,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,717,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARVL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrival by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrival by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,551,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,028,000 after purchasing an additional 625,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

