Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Up 15.2%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price shot up 15.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. 62,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,717,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ARVL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01.
Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
