Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 245.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,251 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.48% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $13,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,396,000 after purchasing an additional 707,891 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $41,785,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 543,529 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $22,120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,724,000 after purchasing an additional 329,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,629 shares of company stock worth $676,943 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.