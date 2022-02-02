Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1,140 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.52% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $12,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 295,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,267,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $261.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.47. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.05 and a 12-month high of $338.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

