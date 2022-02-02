Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 144,961 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,961 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.69% of WideOpenWest worth $11,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after buying an additional 79,754 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 67.7% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 128,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 51,922 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 37.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at $13,982,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 68.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOW opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.01. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 19,800 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

