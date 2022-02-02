Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 839,293 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 839,293 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.64% of O-I Glass worth $14,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 673,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 29,192 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth about $865,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1,636.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 103,445 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 75,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on OI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

