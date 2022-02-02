Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.14% of Jabil worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 351.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 152,067 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Jabil by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $2,913,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Jabil by 124,336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 12,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $813,278.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,878 shares of company stock valued at $10,294,628. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

