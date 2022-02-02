Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $156.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $115.52 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.48.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

