Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,364,600 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the December 31st total of 3,507,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.4 days.

ACDSF stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the investment in a diverse portfolio of properties and property related assets. It operates through the following segments: Business and Science Park Properties and Suburban Offices; Integrated Development, Amenities, and Retail Properties; High-Specifications Industrial Properties and Data Centres; Light Industrial Properties and Flatted Factories; and Logistics and Distribution Centres.

