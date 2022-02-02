ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Insider Nicholas Robertson Sells 132,481 Shares

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($29.63), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,925,626.84).

Nicholas Robertson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of ASOS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($29.83), for a total transaction of £5,936,246.61 ($7,980,971.51).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 2,122 ($28.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,267.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,949.09. ASOS Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($80.60).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASC. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($40.87) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.37) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($51.76) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($47.86) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($38.99) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,281.43 ($57.56).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

