Assetmark Inc. Cuts Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of AES by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AES by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in AES by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AES stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on AES shares. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

