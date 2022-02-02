Assetmark Inc. Has $191,000 Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 132.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,138.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 715.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $957.60 and a 1 year high of $2,006.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,168.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1,498.15.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,887.00.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

