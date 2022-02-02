Assetmark Inc. Invests $126,000 in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

