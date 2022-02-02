Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,974 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,913,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.24.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.