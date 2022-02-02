Assetmark Inc. Takes $111,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HII opened at $185.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

