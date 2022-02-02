Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €18.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €18.50 ($20.79) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.35) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.40 ($26.29) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.45 ($18.48) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €19.32 ($21.70).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($15.34) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($18.52).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

