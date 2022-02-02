AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Get AstroNova alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

AstroNova stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. 226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,780. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $100.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter worth $98,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter worth $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 23.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstroNova (ALOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.