Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $96.58, but opened at $101.00. Atkore shares last traded at $104.84, with a volume of 3,978 shares changing hands.

The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 100.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Atkore by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.13.

About Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

