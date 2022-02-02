Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stake Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Atlassian worth $31,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Atlassian by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after buying an additional 463,657 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,496,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,906,000 after acquiring an additional 169,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $325.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.03. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.90.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

