Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,414 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Audacy worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Audacy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David J. Field purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $999,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AUD opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.52. Audacy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUD. B. Riley upgraded Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

