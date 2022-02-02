AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17.

AudioCodes has increased its dividend payment by 65.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. AudioCodes has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AudioCodes to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,677. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.51 million, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AudioCodes stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

