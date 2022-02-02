AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues Earnings Results

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $27.96. 7,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,677. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $903.39 million, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AudioCodes stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.