AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Posts Earnings Results

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,677. The stock has a market cap of $920.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AUDC shares. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AudioCodes stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

