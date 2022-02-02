AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Price Down 8.6% After Analyst Downgrade

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) shares traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $37.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. AudioCodes traded as low as $27.69 and last traded at $27.69. 5,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 151,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

AUDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays cut their price target on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in AudioCodes by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.66 million, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

