Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Up 29.5% in January

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,558,600 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 1,203,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGSF opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Autogrill has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17.

Get Autogrill alerts:

Autogrill Company Profile

Autogrill SpA engages in the provision of food and beverage services for travelers. It operates through concessions and subconcessions: at airports, along motorways and in railway stations, as well as on high streets and at shopping centers, trade fairs and cultural attractions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Autogrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autogrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.