Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Avery Dennison updated its FY22 guidance to $9.35-9.75 EPS.

NYSE:AVY traded down $6.76 on Wednesday, hitting $199.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,535. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.20 and its 200 day moving average is $213.62. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $152.60 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVY. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.