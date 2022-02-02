Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.45) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 469 ($6.31) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 459.50 ($6.18).

LON:AV opened at GBX 434.70 ($5.84) on Monday. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 332.60 ($4.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 445.20 ($5.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The stock has a market cap of £16.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 413.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 405.57.

In other news, insider Martin Strobel bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.30) per share, for a total transaction of £157,600 ($211,884.92). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.17 ($9,100.79).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

