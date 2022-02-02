Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.45) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 469 ($6.31) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 459.50 ($6.18).
LON:AV opened at GBX 434.70 ($5.84) on Monday. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 332.60 ($4.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 445.20 ($5.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The stock has a market cap of £16.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 413.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 405.57.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
