Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Axiom European Financial Debt stock opened at GBX 99.89 ($1.34) on Wednesday. Axiom European Financial Debt has a one year low of GBX 83 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 100.67 ($1.35). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.17.

