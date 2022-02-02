B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Champion Iron in a report issued on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CIA. cut their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Champion Iron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.29.

CIA stock opened at C$5.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$3.71 and a 1 year high of C$7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.50%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

