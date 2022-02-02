Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Short Interest Up 51.6% in January

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,600 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 374,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BBLN stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45. Babylon has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Get Babylon alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBLN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. started coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Babylon stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 263,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.