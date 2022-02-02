BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,876,900 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the December 31st total of 1,137,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 180.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESF opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,407 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

