Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $285.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.31.

A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 112.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $50,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.76. 47,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.94. Baidu has a 52 week low of $132.14 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.94.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

