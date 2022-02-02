Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Uwem Ukpong Sells 78,492 Shares

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE BKR opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of -76.39 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

