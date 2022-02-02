Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Uwem Ukpong Sells 78,492 Shares

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE BKR opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of -76.39 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $28.40.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
