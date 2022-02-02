Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.32. 15,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,262,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Bakkt alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $143,126.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,378,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.