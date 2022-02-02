Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 93,735 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,735 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.14% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after buying an additional 128,762 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,012,000 after buying an additional 821,565 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,102,000 after buying an additional 656,442 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,029,000 after buying an additional 529,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,774,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,186,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,979 shares of company stock worth $772,842 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -1.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.