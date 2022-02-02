Bamco Inc. NY Buys 53,289 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,289 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.35% of Inari Medical worth $14,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,329,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Inari Medical by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 512,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,764,000 after purchasing an additional 62,050 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Inari Medical by 186,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical stock opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.57 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.37.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $2,736,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,784,975. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

