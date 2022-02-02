Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 943 shares of company stock valued at $374,237. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.27.

Moody’s stock opened at $343.90 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.00 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

