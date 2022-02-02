Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,255,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,162 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 3.63% of Acutus Medical worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the second quarter worth $176,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the second quarter worth $227,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFIB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.24% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

