Bamco Inc. NY Sells 85,295 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,295 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.66% of Helios Technologies worth $17,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 45.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $242,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.09. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

In other news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $100,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,010 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

