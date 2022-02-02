Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director James Andrew Barker Purchases 12,900 Shares of Stock

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BANC opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

