Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 17,320 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,320.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 134,790 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $34.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.