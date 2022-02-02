Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 1,984 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 31.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $463,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 20.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 36.7% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 109,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 29,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 39.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

